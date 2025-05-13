CBSE Board Results 2025 Declared: Check Your Result Instantly with This Quick Method

Fingers crossed and hearts pounding! The moment lakhs of students have been waiting for is finally here- the CBSE 2025 results are out. As students across the country rush to check their scores, many face a common issue: website traffic. While CBSE has made results accessible through multiple platforms like its official websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app, we all know how much overloaded these platforms can become, often leading to slowdown or website crash. We all have faced online heavy traffic on the result day.

Fret not. There is a faster way to check your CBSE result without delays, we tell you. It’s IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). This old-school yet efficient method can help students quickly access their results using a basic mobile or landline phone, with no need for internet access or app downloads.

Here’s how to use IVRS to check your CBSE result in minutes:

Call 24300699 from your mobile or landline phone. Before dialling the number include your city’s STD code. For example, if you're in Delhi, dial 011-24300699. Once the call connects, listen to the automated voice prompts carefully. Use your phone's keypad to enter your CBSE Roll Number, School Number, and Date of Birth. The system will read out your subject-wise marks along with your overall result.

IVRS is especially helpful in areas with slow internet or during peak result hours when online portals get overloaded. It’s also a stress-free alternative for those who want to avoid waiting for pages to load or apps to refresh.