CES 2025 in Las Vegas To Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations in AI, Sustainability

Cutting-edge innovations in Artificial Intelligence, mobility, quantum, digital health, and sustainability will take centre-stage as top companies and start-ups from around the globe showcase their products and offerings at the world's largest tech event here.

Considered the world's most powerful technology event, Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 will run through January 7-10, bringing together global companies from top brands to innovative start-ups, industry executives, media, and government leaders.

The tradeshow, produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will see participation from over 4,500 exhibitors, including about 1,400 start-ups and 1,100 speakers for over 300 conference sessions.

CTA CEO and Vice Chair Gary Shapiro said, "We are on track for an incredible show where attendees will see everything that is new in tech from the latest in AI and digital health to advanced mobility, smart communities, sustainability, and accessibility tech.

CTA President Kinsey Fabrizio told reporters at a press conference here Sunday that exhibitors from big brands including Amazon, BMW, Bosch, Caterpillar, Honda, LG, Nikon, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Sony will be present at the tradeshow.

NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a closely watched keynote address on Monday.

There are some truly phenomenal exhibitors showcasing the best innovations in fields such as AI, digital health, mobility and sustainability and they are showcasing how they are creating solutions that are solving some of the world's biggest challenges, Fabrizio said.

"It's all focused around innovation, and a lot of it is focused on sustainability and making the world better," Shapiro said, adding that this was why they partnered with the United Nations on fundamental human rights, access to food, clean air, water, and healthcare.

"These are themes that go throughout the show, and exhibitors show them in different ways," he said.

A press release issued here said that among the top trends to be showcased at CES 2025 include artificial intelligence, tech innovation in health, energy transition focused on shaping a sustainable future, agriculture, marine tech, and advanced air travel.

It will also showcase hardware, software, and AI using quantum mechanics to improve technologies. Exhibitors will also show technologies aimed at reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency and innovations in sustainable and carbon-neutral materials, the release said.

In response to a question on President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats, Shapiro said It's fair to say we do not have that same affection or love for tariffs because a tariff is a tax and it's inflationary, which is a big issue in the United States and globallywe are concerned also that other countries would retaliate and there's many different type of tariffs that he's talked about."

"We don't know what will happen, but we have been expressing our views pretty publicly, he added.

According to information on its website, CTA represents the USD 505 billion US consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million US jobs.