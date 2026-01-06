CES 2026: Asus Unveils New AI-Powered Laptops With Longer Battery Life

ASUS announced a new series of laptops at CES 2026, introducing models that include built‑in artificial intelligence features and extended battery performance. The company said the devices are designed to meet growing demand for AI‑enabled PCs while maintaining portability and efficiency.

The lineup covers both premium and mainstream systems. ASUS confirmed that the first models will be available later this month, with additional designs scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2026. The company noted that the new laptops are intended for a wide range of users, from professionals and students to gamers and creators.

High‑end models in the series will feature the latest processors and integrated graphics, along with support for faster memory standards. ASUS said these systems are aimed at users who require strong performance for tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and modern gaming. Battery life has been extended, with some laptops expected to last more than 20 hours on a single charge.

Mid‑range models will focus on balancing performance and affordability. These laptops will include slimmer designs and efficient processors, targeting everyday users who want reliable systems without paying premium prices.

ASUS also highlighted the inclusion of AI acceleration across the lineup. The company said this will allow the laptops to handle tasks such as translation, image recognition, and system optimization more effectively.

Beyond consumer laptops, ASUS plans to adapt the same technology for specialized systems in areas such as healthcare, education, and smart city projects. The company said it expects AI PCs to play a larger role in both personal and professional computing in the coming years.

