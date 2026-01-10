CES 2026 Innovation: FlowPad Analyses Menstrual Blood to Detect Hormones, Ovulation, and STDs

New Delhi: The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has always been a stage for bold ideas, but 2026 is proving that innovation can be found in the most unexpected places. This year, wearable technology has stepped away from the usual smartwatches, rings, and fitness trackers to explore something far more intimate - menstrual health.

Health‑tech company Vivoo unveiled the FlowPad, a smart menstrual pad that transforms a routine product into a discreet diagnostic tool. At first glance, it looks like any ordinary pad. But beneath its surface lies a microfluidic diagnostic layer designed to interact with menstrual blood and vaginal fluids. This layer contains chemical indicators that react to biological markers, producing color changes that can be scanned with a smartphone camera.

Through Vivoo’s mobile app, these colorimetric changes are processed into digital health data, giving users real‑time insights into their reproductive and hormonal health. The FlowPad can measure follicle‑stimulating hormone (FSH) levels, helping women track fertility cycles. It can also detect pH imbalances, infection markers, ovulation signals, amniotic fluid leakage, and even sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Basically, it turns a daily‑use product into a non‑invasive health monitoring system.

Vivoo

Each FlowPad could cost around €3 to €4, with an accompanying subscription to access detailed results through the app. Vivoo’s approach is simple yet revolutionary: everyday fluids like menstrual blood can reveal powerful information about the body’s internal wellness, and technology can make that information accessible without clinical intervention.

CES 2026 wasn’t short on unusual ideas beyond Vivoo’s FlowPad. Eli Health drew attention with its saliva‑based hormone test, expanding its cortisol monitor to include testosterone and progesterone tracking. For the first time, users can check these hormone levels at home without blood or urine samples- a small but meaningful step toward easier self‑monitoring.

Elsewhere on the show floor, Vivoo’s Smart Toilet clip‑on turned heads by promising hydration tracking straight from the bathroom, while other startups showcased concepts ranging from AI‑powered sleep masks to wearable stress sensors.