CES 2026: Intel Launches Core Ultra Series 3 Laptop Processors, Broader Rollout to Follow

Intel has announced the launch of its Core Ultra Series 3 laptop processors at CES 2026, marking a major step in the company’s push to bring artificial intelligence into everyday PCs. The new chips, codenamed Panther Lake, are the first to be built using Intel’s advanced 18A manufacturing process, which was developed in the United States. This technology is part of Intel’s effort to catch up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has long led the industry in chip production.

Intel confirmed that the rollout will begin later this month. The company plans to release 14 processors across five product families, which will be used in more than 200 laptop designs worldwide. The first consumer laptops powered by these chips will be available on January 27, while additional models are expected to arrive throughout the first half of 2026. Edge and industrial systems using the same processors are scheduled for release in the second quarter of the year.

At the top of the lineup are the Core Ultra X9 and X7 processors. These chips include Intel’s latest CPU and GPU architectures, along with a fully enabled 12-core Intel Arc B390 integrated GPU. They also support faster LPDDR5x-9600 memory, making them suitable for heavy workloads such as gaming, content creation, and multitasking.

The Core Ultra 9 and 7 processors share much of the same technology but scale back to four GPU cores. They support LPDDR5x-8533 or DDR5-7200 memory. A key difference is that these models offer 20 PCI Express lanes, compared to 12 on the X9 and X7. This makes them better suited for laptops that use dedicated graphics cards, offering more flexibility for users who need extra performance.

For everyday users, Intel is introducing the Core Ultra 5 family. These chips generally come with fewer CPU cores and smaller GPUs, designed for more affordable laptops. However, one model stands out: the Core Ultra 5 338H, which includes 12 CPU cores and a 10-core Intel Arc B370 GPU. This unusual configuration blurs the line between mid-range and high-end, giving buyers more choice depending on their needs.

Intel says the Core Ultra Series 3 will not only power consumer laptops but also extend to industrial and embedded systems. The processors are certified for use in areas such as robotics, smart cities, automation, and healthcare. This expansion shows Intel’s ambition to make its chips central to both personal computing and large-scale AI applications. The first laptops will arrive later this month, but the broader rollout will continue through 2026.