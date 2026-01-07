CES 2026: Noise Master Buds 2 With Bose-Tuned Sound Launches, India Availability Likely Next Month

Homegrown tech brand Noise has unveiled the Master Buds 2 at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, once again leaning on “Sound by Bose” tuning for its flagship TWS line, but without sharing full hardware specifications or pricing yet. The company says the earbuds will go on sale globally by the end of February 2026, which makes an India launch in the coming weeks plausible, though Noise hasn’t formally confirmed a date.

What Noise announced at CES 2026

The Master Buds 2 succeeds the original Noise Master Buds, which was launched in India in February last year, and retains the series’ distinctive “vinyl disc-inspired” charging case design, complete with a light bar that mimics a record needle position. Noise’s headline claim this time is an “upgraded audio experience,” with richer acoustics, deeper bass, clearer highs, and improved spatial precision compared to the previous generation, attributed to Bose tuning.

What’s still missing: Price and full specifications

Despite the CES stage time, Noise has not disclosed detailed specifications for the Master Buds 2 or its pricing. That leaves key buyer questions unanswered—drivers, ANC level, codec support, battery life, mic setup, and whether features from the first-gen model (like dual-device connectivity or high-res codec support) carry over unchanged or get upgrades. For context, the first Noise Master Buds offered features such as 49dB adaptive ANC, LHDC codec support, and dual-device connectivity, but those are not yet confirmed for the Master Buds 2.

India availability

Noise has only committed to global availability by the end of February 2026. Since Noise’s core market is India and the first-generation Master Buds launched in India as well, the timeline suggests India should be among the earlier regions, unless Noise chooses a staggered rollout.