Updated 3 March 2026 at 19:10 IST
ChatGPT Can Generate Perfect Holi Photos: This Is the Prompt You Need
OpenAI has rolled out a festive-friendly image prompt that lets users generate cinematic Holi visuals without stepping outside.
Holi is messy, loud, colourful and usually impossible to capture properly on camera. Someone blinks. Someone throws gulaal straight into your lens. Half your photos end up looking like abstract art. Now there is a shortcut.
OpenAI has rolled out a festive-friendly image prompt that lets users generate cinematic Holi visuals without stepping outside. The prompt is simple: “Me at a Holi Festival.” That’s it.
Type it in, and ChatGPT’s image generator places you right in the middle of swirling pinks, neon blues and golden yellows. You can push it further. Ask for a slow-motion cinematic shot. Or an ultra-real DSLR look. Or anime-inspired chaos with exaggerated splashes of colour. You can go dreamy, dramatic or completely over the top.
The idea is straightforward. Instead of waiting for the perfect Holi moment, you create it.
How It Works
Users can refine the prompt with added instructions. For example:
• “Me at a Holi festival, ultra-realistic, shot on a 50mm lens, golden hour lighting.”
• “Me at a Holi festival, anime style, vibrant colour bursts, joyful crowd.”
• “Me at a Holi festival, cinematic slow motion, colour powder mid-air.”
The model builds a detailed scene around you. Clouds of colour. Motion blur. Background crowds. Even confetti-like powder suspended in the air. No stained clothes required.
Google Gemini Has a Similar Trick
OpenAI is not alone here. Google’s Gemini also offers image generation tools that let users create festival-themed visuals. With Gemini’s built-in image features, you can generate stylised Holi scenes by describing yourself in the moment, complete with dynamic lighting and colour effects.
Both platforms are leaning into hyper-personal, AI-generated imagery. The difference lies in the interpretation style and ecosystem. ChatGPT integrates directly within OpenAI’s conversational interface, while Gemini connects image generation with Google’s broader productivity and search stack.
Published On: 3 March 2026 at 19:10 IST