ChatGPT Outage Fuels Debate Over OpenAI's Ability To Fulfil Computing Needs

ChatGPT experienced a worldwide outage earlier on Thursday, causing several services to go down for hours. The outage reports peaked at over 4,000 at around 5 pm IST, according to internet outage watchdog, Downdetector, which showed over 98 per cent of the disruptions impacted ChatGPT for consumers and businesses. Both free and paid ChatGPT versions hit their downtime, prompting users to take to social media to comment on OpenAI’s inability to keep up with the growing demands for AI.

“OpenAI is currently in the thick of an unresolved incident with ChatGPT and the API experiencing higher than usual error rates,” said Mario Nawfal, a journalist who criticised the frequent slowdowns in ChatGPT.

“Bruh ChatGPT is down again??? During the work day? So you’re telling me I have to… THINK?!” said another user on X (formerly Twitter).

According to OpenAI Status metrics, ChatGPT was experiencing “elevated error rates for ChatGPT.” The company said it was investigating the issue at around 5:12 PST, which is 6:42 PM IST. Half an hour later, the company posted that it had identified the root cause of this issue and was still working to implement a fix. After more than an hour, the company said it had successfully implemented a fix and was “monitoring the results.”

“We are continuing to monitor for any further issues,” said OpenAI in the last post on the Status page.

The downtime earlier today was one of OpenAI’s biggest disruptions, causing both the ChatGPT services and APIs to stop working for customers. “The disruptions were due to a technical issue on a global scale, but the exact cause wasn’t something that was fully disclosed,” answered ChatGPT to a question related to the outage.