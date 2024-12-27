ChatGPT Down In United States? Users Flag Glitch In OpenAI Services

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence platform Chat GPT reported technical outages in United States on late Thursday night. Users reported glitch in both ChatGPT as well as OpenAI services.

According to Downdetector, the outage erupted around 1 am on Friday when there were around over 1,500 reports of people facing glitch in the AI services.

Out of the total reported outages, 88 per cent were related to ChatGPT, 8 per cent of them were on the website and 4 per cent on the browser.