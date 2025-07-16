ChatGPT Down Today? Users Report Widespread Issues

OpenAI is currently experiencing a significant global outage, with users across North America, Europe, and Asia, including India, reporting widespread disruptions to its key services. The issues, impacting ChatGPT, Sora, and the GPT API, began early this morning, around 6:10 AM IST, according to outage tracker DownDetector.

This marks the second major service disruption for OpenAI in July, raising concerns about the platform's reliability as global demand for its AI tools continues to surge.

According to initial reports, a staggering 88% of users are completely unable to access ChatGPT. The remaining complaints highlight critical API errors and severe performance issues affecting Sora, OpenAI's video generation tool, and Codex, its AI coding assistant.



Chatgpt down today

The outage is severely impacting user workflows, with many reporting an inability to load chat histories or initiate new conversations in ChatGPT. Users are frequently met with an "unusual error detected" message instead of functional responses. Developers relying on Codex are experiencing significant delays and incomplete outputs, while creators using Sora are facing lost work due due to sudden session terminations.

DownDetector data indicates that 82% of complaints are specifically tied to ChatGPT access, with 12% related to general website downtime and 6% involving the mobile app crashing or failing to load.

Social Media Erupts with Frustration

Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) are flooded with user complaints. Many are sharing screenshots of blank chat screens, endless verification loops, and login failures.

One user tweeted:

“Looks like the server is overloaded #ChatGPTdown”





Another user posted:

“@OpenAI is there a @ChatGPTapp outage? Nothing is loading..!”



These messages reflect widespread disruption for both casual users and professionals who depend on ChatGPT for real-time AI assistance.



No Official ETA Yet

As of now, OpenAI has not released a detailed public statement regarding the cause or estimated fix time for the ongoing issues. The company has previously cited server strain and scaling challenges during similar incidents.