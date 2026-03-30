What Is ChatGPT’s ‘Erotic Mode’ and Why Has OpenAI Put It on Hold?

New Delhi: OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has paused development of its proposed “erotic mode,” a feature that was intended to allow adult‑themed conversations within the chatbot. The idea first surfaced in late 2025 as part of OpenAI’s exploration of new consumer features, but it quickly drew widespread attention and criticism.

The mode was designed to give users the option of engaging in more intimate or adult‑oriented dialogue, but concerns around safety, misuse, and regulatory compliance soon overshadowed the potential rollout. Industry experts warned that such a feature could expose users to harmful or exploitative content, complicate moderation, and damage OpenAI’s reputation as it seeks to expand into enterprise markets.

According to a media report, OpenAI confirmed that the project has been put on hold “indefinitely.” The company says that its current focus is on enterprise‑grade tools, productivity applications, and investor priorities. This decision comes shortly after OpenAI shut down its Sora video platform, signalling a broader strategy to streamline offerings and concentrate on areas with clearer business value.

Critics argue that the pause reflects the difficulty of balancing innovation with responsibility in the AI sector. While some users had expressed interest in adult‑oriented AI experiences, others raised alarms about ethical risks, including the potential for exploitation or unsafe interactions. Supporters of the idea believed that with strict safeguards, such a mode could have been implemented responsibly, but OpenAI appears unwilling to take that risk at this time.

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Altman previously said that from December 2025, ChatGPT would begin allowing verified adult users to access erotica and other mature content as part of a less restrictive experience for adults. That period marked the start of changes in policy and moderation rules, alongside the rollout of age‑verification and age‑prediction systems to separate teen and adult experiences. However, this initial phase was only about expanding what could be permitted in principle for verified adults, not about instantly launching a branded “Adult Mode” interface. More recent briefings from OpenAI executives suggest that a dedicated adult‑only mode inside ChatGPT is expected to debut sometime in the first quarter of 2026.

CEO Sam Altman and OpenAI leadership have not ruled out revisiting the concept in the future, but the indefinite pause suggests that “erotic mode” is unlikely to return soon. Instead, the company is channeling resources into areas like business productivity, coding assistance, and professional communication tools.