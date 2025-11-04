ChatGPT Go Goes Free for a Year in India Starting Today: Here’s How to Claim It

ChatGPT Go, the skimmed version of OpenAI’s popular chatbot, is going free for a year in India starting today. Users in India can use ChatGPT Go at no cost, unlocking premium features that were previously behind a paywall.

The move comes as ChatGPT continues to gain massive popularity in India, especially among students, freelancers, content creators, and professionals who rely on AI tools for writing, research, and coding. ChatGPT Go, powered by the GPT-5 model, has been one of the most-used plans in India for those who want faster, smarter responses without paying for the full Plus subscription.

What ChatGPT Go Offers

The Go plan brings many of the premium features that make everyday use smoother and faster, such as larger usage limits, quicker replies, image generation, and file uploads. It’s designed to handle both creative and professional tasks, whether it’s summarising documents, writing emails, brainstorming ideas, or generating visuals.

For many Indian users, the free Go plan could be a game-changer. With its AI model running on GPT-5, it delivers smarter answers and better context understanding compared to free GPT-4-mini models that most users currently access.

Advertisement

To activate the free Go plan, users still need to go through the regular upgrade process. That means logging into their ChatGPT account, choosing the “Go” option under upgrades, and adding a payment method such as a debit card, credit card, or UPI.

This step is mainly for verification, as OpenAI has followed similar processes in earlier trials. If users forget to cancel after one year, the plan will renew under standard billing automatically.

Advertisement

How to Get ChatGPT Go Free in India

Visit chat.openai.com or open the ChatGPT mobile app.

Sign in or create a new account.

Go to Settings > Upgrade Plan.

Choose ChatGPT Go.

Add your payment details (for verification).