ChatGPT Go India Subscribers More Than Double in a Month, OpenAI Expands Access to Indonesia | Image: PEXELS

OpenAI’s affordable subscription plan- ChatGPT Go- has seen a massive growth in its userbase in India. According to a tweet from Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, the new plan has already more than doubled the total number of ChatGPT subscribers in India since its launch just a month ago.

Following the success of the plan in India, OpenAI has launched its budget-friendly ChatGPT Go subscription plan in Indonesia.

This data point underscores the effectiveness of OpenAI's strategy to introduce a lower-cost, high-value AI offering specifically tailored for high-growth emerging markets. India, which is already the second-largest market for ChatGPT users globally after the United States, has become a key testing ground for this model. The plan's success in India, where it is priced at Rs 399 per month, highlights the strong demand for accessible and powerful AI tools among a vast user base.

The ChatGPT Go plan provides users with 10 times the message limits, image generations, and file uploads compared to the free tier, along with double the memory for more consistent and personalised conversations.