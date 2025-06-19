ChatGPT Image Generator is now available on WhatsApp, Here's How it Works | Image: Unsplash

OpenAI has dropped one of its coolest features on WhatsApp- image generation. You can now use ChatGPT to make pictures right in WhatsApp, without having to have to open a different app or browser tab. In short anyone who has a smartphone and an active WhatsApp can create AI generated images right from the chat screen.

This feature was initially available on OpenAI’s app and the website before but now it’s being rolled out to WhatsApp users in the following countries – Albania, Algeria, Afghanistan, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Egypt, Gabon, Hungary, Iceland, Pakistan, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Singapore, Tajikistan, US, UK, India and more. The feature is free but with certain restrictions.

What Is the Feature?

You may now ask ChatGPT to do things like make pictures from text prompts, change or mix existing pictures with creative tasks, like making funny art for your group chat or designing posters. And all of this happens right in the WhatsApp.

“You can link your ChatGPT account (Free, Plus, or Pro) to WhatsApp. You will be prompted to link your account when rate limits are reached in your conversation. You can also link your ChatGPT account through 1-800-ChatGPT’s contact profile and clicking the URL there (https://chatgpt.com/link/whatsapp),” OpenAI explains.

How to Set Up the Feature

To use ChatGPT to generate pictures on WhatsApp:

1. Write down this number: +1 (800) 242-8478

2. Write a message: Open WhatsApp and send a "Hi" message to that number. 3. Connect your OpenAI account: You will get a link to log in safely. All you have to do is sign in. After you get in, try sending something like: “Draw a picture of a cat flying on a broom over a sea.” It will generate the image for you.

What is the Limitation

There are limits and they make sense for people who don't use them often:

1. Users who don't pay get one image every day. After that, they have to wait 24 hours.

2. Depending on the prompt, it usually takes less than 2 minutes to make an image. You may experience some lags while linking your account.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp Can Do Lot More

There is more to this than just photographs. You may still use ChatGPT on WhatsApp to like write letters and reports for you, check your mistakes, explain pictures you send, help with recipes and more.