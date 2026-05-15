ChatGPT Mobile Gets Codex AI Tool, Users Can Now Manage Coding Tasks from Smartphones

OpenAI has expanded its AI coding assistant Codex to smartphones through the ChatGPT mobile app, giving developers the ability to manage coding tasks directly from their phones. The feature is currently being rolled out in preview mode for both iOS and Android users.



The latest update marks a major step in OpenAI’s push to make AI-powered coding tools more accessible and useful for professionals working remotely or across multiple devices. Until now, Codex was mainly used through desktop systems and connected development environments. With the new mobile integration, users can now monitor coding work, approve changes, review outputs, and assign fresh tasks while away from their computers.



Codex is designed to assist developers in several programming-related activities. The AI tool can write new features, answer questions related to a project’s codebase, identify and fix bugs, and even suggest pull requests for review. OpenAI said the mobile version aims to help developers stay connected to ongoing work without needing to sit in front of a desktop setup all the time.



The company revealed that more than four million people are already using Codex every week, showing the growing popularity of AI coding assistants in the software industry. OpenAI said even short interactions through mobile devices can help teams avoid delays and keep projects moving smoothly.

Advertisement



In a statement explaining the update, OpenAI said quick mobile check-ins can help developers provide important context, reduce unnecessary rework, and improve the progress of AI-assisted coding tasks. The company believes mobile access will make it easier for developers to manage long-running projects that may require timely approvals or human feedback.



The mobile version of Codex can connect to laptops, development machines, and managed remote environments. This allows users to track live coding sessions and continue workflows from almost anywhere. At present, the feature supports macOS systems, while Windows compatibility is expected to arrive in the coming months.

Advertisement



OpenAI has also introduced several security-focused features with the mobile rollout. The company said Codex now includes a secure relay layer that allows trusted machines to connect safely across devices without exposing them directly to the public internet. The relay system also keeps active sessions and project context synced across all devices connected through the same ChatGPT account.

Apart from basic coding support, the updated Codex includes advanced tools such as remote SSH access into managed environments, prompt scanning hooks, conversation logging, and options to customise the assistant’s behaviour. OpenAI has also added scoped access tokens to support CI pipelines and software release workflows.



For enterprise customers, OpenAI announced that Codex now supports HIPAA compliance standards, making it more suitable for healthcare-related projects and organisations handling sensitive data.



The expansion of Codex comes at a time when competition in the AI coding assistant market is growing rapidly. Companies such as Anthropic are also gaining attention with tools like Claude Code, increasing pressure on OpenAI to strengthen its position in the developer tools space.