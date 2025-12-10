ChatGPT Now Lets You Edit Photos, PDFs Using Adobe Apps for Free

ChatGPT can now use Adobe apps to let you edit photos and PDF files. | Image: Adobe

Adobe is integrating Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat apps into ChatGPT, it said on Wednesday, allowing users to edit images, design graphics, and manage PDFs within the OpenAI-owned chatbot. The move reflects a broader push by software makers to tie everyday tools into conversational AI platforms and tap into more users while reducing the need to switch between different applications.

Adobe declined to comment on the financial terms with OpenAI and said the integration was aimed at showcasing its flagship product to new users, who will need to register with Adobe to use it in ChatGPT.

The rollout will bring many of the popular features that are available across Adobe's applications to ChatGPT's more than 800 million weekly active users, expanding Adobe's reach as it ramps up efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes in professional design markets.

It is also a step up for Adobe at a time when demand rises for faster, chat-based interactions that appeal to both beginners and skilled creators.

Aimed at simplifying common creative and productivity tasks, Adobe said users can type a request in ChatGPT, such as fine-tuning photos, creating a graphic, animating designs or summarising a PDF, and trigger the corresponding Adobe tool without leaving the chat interface.

Photoshop, Acrobat and Adobe Express are free to use within ChatGPT starting Wednesday across ChatGPT desktop, web and iOS. Adobe Express for ChatGPT is already live on Android, with Photoshop and Acrobat support for Android expected to follow soon.

