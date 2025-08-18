ChatGPT Plus, Pro Prices Increased in India: Here’s How Much More You Have to Pay Now

If you are a ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscriber, get ready to pay a little extra. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has quietly revised its pricing for India. Until now, users in the country were billed in US dollars. That has changed — subscriptions are now charged in Indian rupees, and the “localisation” has effectively led to a price hike.

How Much Extra?

Earlier, ChatGPT Plus was priced at $20 (about Rs 1,750) per month, while the Pro plan came in at $200 (roughly Rs 17,500). With the new India pricing, the same plans now cost Rs 1,999 for Plus and Rs 19,900 for Pro. This means Indian users will pay around 14% more than before. The increase also applies to OpenAI’s Team and Business plans.

What is ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT Plus is the entry-level paid plan that gives users priority access to OpenAI’s AI models, faster response times, and early access to new features. It’s popular among casual users, students, and professionals who want a more reliable experience than the free version.

What is ChatGPT Pro?

The Pro plan is designed for power users - developers, researchers, and businesses that need heavy usage. It offers higher limits, access to advanced features, and better performance. For many freelancers and startups in India, it’s been a go-to upgrade.

Why Now?