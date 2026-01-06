Step-by-Step Guide: How to Use ChatGPT’s New Thinking Mode on Android

OpenAI has rolled out Thinking Mode for Android users, a feature that changes how people interact with ChatGPT on mobile devices. Instead of rushing to give instant answers, the app now takes a pause to process questions more carefully. The result is smarter, clearer, and more reliable responses for everyday users.

A New Experience for Free and Paid Users

Thinking Mode is available to everyone, whether on the free plan or the paid subscription. Free users will notice that ChatGPT feels more patient, offering step-by-step explanations for homework, recipes, or advice. Paid users will benefit from deeper reasoning in tasks like writing reports, analyzing data, or coding. In both cases, the app shifts from being a fast talker to a thoughtful problem solver.

What Thinking Mode Does

The new mode slows down ChatGPT’s response time on purpose. By taking those extra seconds, the AI can organize its thoughts, reason through requests, and deliver answers that are more accurate and trustworthy.

Key Features

- Slower but smarter replies that feel more polished

- Step-by-step reasoning for complex questions

- Fewer mistakes thanks to reduced rushed outputs

- User choice to switch between quick or thoughtful answers

Students can use Thinking Mode to understand difficult topics more clearly. Professionals can rely on it for drafting reports or analyzing data with greater depth. Casual users will find it helpful for everyday tasks like cooking tips, travel advice, or creative ideas. The update highlights OpenAI’s focus on giving people control over how they use AI.

How to Enable Thinking Mode

To activate the feature, update the ChatGPT app on Android to the latest version. Open the app, go to conversation settings, and toggle Thinking Mode on. Once enabled, ChatGPT will take a little longer to respond, but the answers will feel more complete.

Thinking Mode is part of a series of improvements. In late 2025, OpenAI added voice conversations, allowing users to talk naturally with ChatGPT. Around the same time, memory features were introduced, enabling the app to remember user preferences across sessions. Together with Thinking Mode, these updates show OpenAI’s push to make ChatGPT more personal, flexible, and powerful.