Artificial Intelligence can make mistakes, but the line is crossed when the technology is adamant about its mistake and seeks no room for improvement. That is the story of ChatGPT- OpenAI’s wondrous creation that has been in combative mode many times with its user. This time, the AI got in a fight with its user over spelling lessons. At the centre of the argument was the naïve fruit strawberry, this time.

ChatGPT Argues Over Wrong Spelling

ChatGPT this time successfully managed to take a straightforward spelling query and turn it into a side-splitting mockery. The word causing all the drama? Strawberry. It began innocently enough. A user asked ChatGPT how many R's are in strawberry. ChatGPT, as confident as a GPS directing you straight into a lake, replied- “two.” The user, blessed with eyes, brains and counting ability, corrected the technology.

ChatGPT remained affixed on its answer and even went on to teach the spelling with hyphens in between the letters!

The user pushed back. "Count them slowly," they proposed. But ChatGPT maintained, repeatedly, that there were only two Rs. It even attempted to establish that the third R simply did not exist. The AI was like a cheater caught at Scrabble, not wanting to concede.

The Comic Chatter

In a flash of pure comedy, the user reminded us that straw contains one R, berry contains two, and 1 + 2 = 3. ChatGPT reacted as if a robot who'd just gone through a teaching lesson but disagrees with its teacher on the lessons. It replied- “You’re right. Strawberry does have three R’s when you break it down like that s-t-r-a-w-b-e-r-r-y. Thanks for pointing that out.”

One may think that the AI has learnt its lesson and agrees now, but nope! In the end, the argument zeroed back to the same stand that ChatGPT had been maintaining since the beginning- strawberry with two Rs.