ChatGPT vs DeepSeek: The AI Battle Everyone’s Talking About

When ChatGPT was publicly launched, it grabbed nearly everyone’s attention. Rightly so because it was the first major consumer-facing generative artificial intelligence-based chatbot. Everything that came later, such as Google’s Gemini or Elon Musk-owned xAI’s Grok, could not mimic that impact. However, a Chinese AI app has not only emulated ChatGPT’s pomp in the industry and elsewhere but has successfully managed to get everyone talking about it. So much so that DeepSeek is now the top-rated free app on Apple’s Store in the US, the UK, and China.

While DeepSeek was launched for the public earlier this month, the last few days have been crucial to the app’s surging popularity. Powered by the open-source DeepSeek-V3 model that has allegedly cost its researchers less than $6 million—a fraction of the investment of over $100 million in ChatGPT’s development and maintenance, DeepSeek has shaken up the belief that America is the undisputed leader of the AI industry. Its soaring popularity also comes days after newly-elected US President Donald Trump inaugurated a $500 billion Project Stargate to build new AI infrastructure for OpenAI and partnering companies in the US in a bid to bolster the country’s position in the AI race.

In the backdrop of the newfound stardom of DeepSeek are the restrictions the US has imposed on the export of AI chips to several countries, a move that primarily targets adversaries such as China and Russia. Since AI companies require billions of dollars in investments to procure powerful chips to train foundational models, the emergence of DeepSeek is a surprising event for the leading companies, especially Microsoft-backed OpenAI. It is also a case study on judicious use of limited resources—currently a hot topic on the internet.

While many users have lauded DeepSeek’s bullish penetration into the market dominated by ChatGPT, some have criticised it for being just a rip-off.

DeepSeek has also found its admirers in the who’s who of the AI industry.

Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate DeepSeek on the feat. “Congrats to @deepseek_ai for getting to #1 on the App Store. For a while, it wasn’t clear who would beat ChatGPT for the first time,” he wrote.

“DeepSeek R1 is one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs I’ve ever seen,” Marc Andreessen, the Silicon Valley venture capitalist who has aided Trump, said in a post on X.