Cloud Gaming and Beyond

Cloud gaming was supposed to change everything—no need to buy an expensive PC when you could stream high-end games from the cloud. Tech companies have been pushing this dream since the early 2000s, yet here we are in 2025, and 99.9% of gamers still prefer their own hardware.



Why? Because latency still sucks, internet speeds aren’t magic, and game libraries are limited. Online gaming platforms know better than anybody that empty promises can't compare to actual dependability.

Meanwhile, companies keep insisting that cloud gaming is the future, conveniently ignoring that most people just want to play without buffering every five seconds. Will it ever truly replace consoles and PCs? Maybe. But at this rate, flying cars might get here first.



The Origins of Cloud Gaming: A Revolution That Never Took Off

The concept of cloud gaming dates back to the early 2000s, when internet speeds in major cities started supporting real-time multimedia streaming. One of the first companies to introduce the idea of remote game streaming was G-Cluster, founded in 2004. The goal? Allow gamers to play high-end games on low-end devices by streaming them from powerful remote servers.

In India, the cloud gaming scene remained relatively nascent until more recent years. According to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence, India is now one of the largest markets for cloud gaming and is expected to become the industry leader by 2033.



The first commercial cloud gaming services emerged in the late 2000s and early 2010s:

● OnLive (2010): One of the first major cloud gaming platforms, later shut down and acquired by Sony.

● Gaikai (2011): Focused on streaming game demos, eventually acquired by Sony for PlayStation Now.

● PlayStation Now (2014): Sony’s attempt at bringing cloud gaming to consoles, still in operation but overshadowed by Game Pass.

● NVIDIA Grid (2013): The precursor to GeForce Now, initially a streaming experiment for shield devices.



Despite these ambitious projects, most early cloud gaming services failed—either shutting down or getting absorbed by bigger companies.

In Russia, one of the first significant cloud gaming projects was PlayKey, launched in 2012. It allowed users to play games remotely through a subscription model. However, like many cloud gaming attempts, it struggled to reach a mass audience, remaining a niche product rather than a mainstream service.



In India, the cloud gaming landscape has been evolving. The Gaming Project, launched a few years ago, is one of India's first cloud gaming startups, offering services at affordable rates.

Even today, cloud gaming remains more of an experiment than a standard—an idea with potential, but still held back by infrastructure, latency issues, and consumer hesitation.



What Cloud Gaming Promises vs. What It Actually Delivers

Cloud gaming sounds like a dream—no more expensive gaming rigs, no never-ending game downloads, just log in and start playing from anywhere.

At least, that’s what the marketing teams want you to believe. Reality? It’s more like trying to play a AAA game through a potato-powered Wi-Fi router. Here’s how cloud gaming’s big promises hold up when exposed to real-world logic: