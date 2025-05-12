CMF Phone 2 Pro Review: Confident, Clever, and Clearly Here to Stay

There’s something about a company that knows exactly what it wants to say - and says it without shouting. That’s what Nothing has done with the CMF Phone 2 Pro. If the CMF Phone 1 was an experimental step into the budget segment, the Phone 2 Pro is a refined stride forward, bringing meaningful upgrades while keeping costs and complexity in check.

Here’s what makes it stand out, and where it still leaves room to grow. Note: This won’t be a long never-ending review. We’re keeping it sharp, concise, and focused on just the key points you need to judge this phone.

Evolved Modularity - Smarter, Not Simpler

Modularity remains a core part of the CMF identity, but the Phone 2 Pro takes a more mature approach. While the back panel is no longer swappable like in the CMF Phone 1, the Phone 2 Pro retains a modular design through visible screws that let users attach compatible accessories - like magnetic wallets, stands, and grips.

In daily use, these add-ons are surprisingly functional. During my time with Phone 2 Pro, the wallet-stand combo proved useful for watching videos and carrying a metro card. The accessories feel more integrated now- less of a gimmick, more of a tool.

Design That Balances Character and Practicality

Instead of following the transparent trend of Nothing’s mainline phones, CMF takes a more industrial route. Visible screws and a unique rear dial hint at utility while keeping things stylish. It doesn’t scream for attention, but it still turns heads. In public, people noticed it- not for being flashy, but for looking distinct and purpose-built.

Capable Performance for the Price

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro with 8GB RAM, the Phone 2 Pro handles multitasking, light gaming, and everyday apps with ease. Social media, messaging, document editing, and even casual video editing work well without slowdowns.

Gaming is respectable, too- titles like Call of Duty Mobile run smoothly on medium settings with minimal heat buildup. The 5,000mAh battery easily lasts a full day of heavy use, and 33W fast charging gets you to 50% in about 30 minutes.

Display That Delivers

The 6.77-inch AMOLED panel is one of the phone’s best features. At up to 3,000 nits brightness, outdoor visibility is excellent. Indoors, content looks vivid and fluid thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. Streaming, browsing, and gaming all feel premium for a phone at this price point.

Capable Camera Setup

The CMF Phone 2 Pro brings major improvements in the camera department- 50MP main camera (f/1.8), 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, you get 16MP camera sitting on the front. The image quality shot by CMF Phone 2 Pro suggests a capable mid-range smartphone that performs well in favourable lighting conditions. Detail retention is commendable in well-lit shots, with decent sharpness and accurate focus in close-up subjects.

The portrait mode provides a pleasing depth effect that, while not flawless at edge detection, generally adds a nice aesthetic. Colours are natural, if slightly cool in tone, and noise is kept under control in daylight. However, under zoom or lower lighting, some softness and noise become evident, especially in the 4x portrait shot.

The photo of the mouse here was taken in 4X portrait mode. The dynamic range is moderate, with occasional highlight clipping and shadow loss. Overall, the camera offers solid performance for everyday photography, balancing good detail and portrait features with some limitations in zoom and low-light handling.

Software Experience That Feels Right

Running on Nothing OS 3.2 (based on Android 14), the software is clean, fast, and bloat-free. It feels designed with intention- minimal preloaded apps, smart widgets, and an interface that respects Android's core strengths.

More importantly, Nothing is committing to 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches, which is a standout move in the budget space where software support is often an afterthought.

The Verdict: A Thoughtful Budget Phone With a Message

The CMF Phone 2 Pro isn’t trying to replace your flagship. Instead, it aims to redefine what a sub-Rs 20,000 phone should feel like and largely succeeds.