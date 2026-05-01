Cognizant May Cut 4,000 Jobs As AI push Reshapes Hiring, Even as Fresher Intake Rises

The global IT services landscape is witnessing a profound shift as Cognizant moves to aggressively realign its workforce with the demands of the artificial intelligence era. Reports suggest the tech giant may eliminate approximately 4,000 roles as part of a strategic restructuring effort, even as it simultaneously ramps up the recruitment of entry-level talent to future-proof its operations.

While the company has not finalised a specific number for the headcount reduction, the move is widely viewed as a "reset" rather than a simple downsizing. This transition reflects a broader industry trend where traditional, labor-intensive service models are being swapped for leaner, AI-augmented frameworks.

The "Project Leap" Transformation

At the heart of this organizational overhaul is "Project Leap." This internal initiative represents a massive commitment to evolving Cognizant’s core capabilities. The company is expected to funnel between $230 million and $320 million into this program, with the primary goals being:

Accelerating AI Adoption: Integrating generative AI and automation into client delivery models.

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Skill Modernisation: Aggressively reskilling existing staff to move away from legacy maintenance roles.

Operational Efficiency: Reducing non-billable overhead and streamlining management layers.

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The financial objective is equally ambitious: Cognizant aims to achieve up to $300 million in annual savings by the end of the year. These savings are intended to be reinvested directly into high-growth digital segments, ensuring the firm remains competitive as global clients pivot their budgets toward AI-driven solutions.

A Tale of Two Hiring Strategies