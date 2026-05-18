CurvetAI’s Canvas Gains Attention as Users Look for Simpler Ways to Use AI

AI tools are becoming easier to access, but harder to manage. Many users today rely on different platforms for writing, design, research, coding, or automation, often switching between tabs, subscriptions, and interfaces just to complete a single workflow. As more businesses and creators bring AI into their daily work, the bigger challenge is no longer access to tools, but the lack of connection between them.

This is the gap where CurvetAI is trying to position itself as an industry leader. Founded by Vivek Dubey and Utkarsh Gupta, the platform originally started as an AI appstore that helped users discover useful AI apps, prompts, and tools. In recent months, however, the company has moved beyond discovery and shifted its focus toward a more unified product experience, allowing users to run multiple AI models and agents together from a single workspace.

CurvetAI’s Canvas is where the company’s attention is now landing. The product brings text, image, video, prompts, and agents into one workspace, so users do not have to jump between separate tools or deal with setup before they begin. That matters for people who just want to test an idea, finish a task, or build something quickly without getting stuck on the technical side of AI.

The audience around the product has grown in a more personal way too. Founder Vivek Dubey has been posting vibecoding and product-building videos on Instagram, and that content has found a following among students, creators, designers, and early-stage founders. Several reels on his handle, vivek.ux, have crossed a million views, giving CurvetAI visibility that did not come from a big ad push.

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Dubey says the product began with a simple frustration. “AI should not feel like a maze of tools, subscriptions, and setup,” he says. “CurvetAI started by helping people discover the right AI tools. Now, with the Canvas, we are helping them run models, connect agents, and build workflows without friction.”

That simplicity is also what makes the product useful in practice. Agencies use it for content work. Educational institutes are using it for AI learning. Smaller teams are using it to test workflows without spending time on integrations or infrastructure. “Miracles happen when the joy of building meets the needs of users,” Dubey says.

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