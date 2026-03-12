Dark Fibre, EV Charging and 24x7 CCTV: Inside India’s Next-Gen Ganga Expressway

Ganga Expressway will soon be opened for public use with high-technology features. | Image: X/Representative Image

India’s push to modernise logistics infrastructure is taking shape through the upcoming Ganga Expressway, a 594-kilometre corridor that will connect western and eastern Uttar Pradesh while building the foundation for a more technology-driven highway network. Stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj, the six-lane greenfield expressway, expandable to eight lanes, will pass through 12 districts and 519 villages, potentially benefiting nearly 8 crore people across the region.

With a project cost exceeding ₹36,000 crore, the expressway has been delivered in three years and three months, making it one of the fastest large-scale highway developments in the country, not just representing a significant milestone in civil infrastructure but also a leap in road-friendly technologies. The Ganga Expressway, which will soon be opened for public use, features a dark fibre network for speedier data transmission, real-time surveillance through highly-equipped CCTV cameras, and a electric vehicle charging network at major spots throughout its stretch.

Built as India’s largest BOT expressway

The project follows a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model with a 30-year concession period, under which the developer assumes traffic and revenue risks. Adani Road Transport Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has developed about 464km of the expressway, while IRB Infrastructure has built the remaining 130 km.

Faster travel, lower fuel consumption

One of the immediate benefits of the Ganga Expressway is travel time reduction. The route is expected to cut the journey between Meerut in West UP and Prayagraj in East UP from 11 hours to roughly six hours, saving around five hours of travel time. Improved traffic flow is also expected to reduce fuel consumption by nearly 30 per cent.

For businesses moving goods across Uttar Pradesh, the corridor could significantly reduce transport costs and improve supply chain efficiency.

Technology-driven highway infrastructure

What distinguishes the Ganga Expressway from traditional highways is the technology embedded into the corridor. The entire route is equipped with a dark fibre network, enabling high-speed data transmission across the expressway. This infrastructure can support traffic management systems, digital tolling, and future smart mobility services.

Security and monitoring are also central to the design. The expressway will operate under 24×7 CCTV surveillance, enabling authorities to monitor traffic flow, detect incidents quickly, and coordinate emergency responses.

To support electric mobility, the highway will feature more than 20 EV charging stations placed strategically along the route.

The expressway also includes trauma centres to provide emergency medical support for accidents and health emergencies on the corridor.

Infrastructure designed for uninterrupted mobility

The highway has been engineered to allow smooth movement across both sides of the expressway.

A crossing structure is placed every 860 metres, ensuring local traffic can move across the corridor without major detours.

The project includes:

437 underpasses 21 flyovers 76 minor bridges

The road has also been built at six metres above ground level, approximately one metre above the highest recorded flood level, reducing the risk of waterlogging during monsoon seasons.

Amenities for long-distance travel

The Ganga Expressway is also being designed as a service corridor rather than just a road. The route will include more than 20 wayside amenities such as food courts, fuel stations, vehicle service centres, motels, and shopping areas.

Part of a broader logistics strategy