Dell Steps Back From AI-First Marketing at CES 2026, Signals Consumer Fatigue With Hype

New Delhi: After years of relentless promotion of “AI PCs,” Dell has admitted that the strategy may have gone too far. At CES 2026, the company shifted its tone, acknowledging that consumers are not rushing to buy laptops or desktops simply because they carry an “AI” label.

Dell’s leadership made clear that while every new device it unveiled still carries neural processing units (NPUs) to support AI features, the company is no longer pushing an “AI-first” message. Instead, the focus is back on hardware design, performance, and consumer needs. Executives conceded that the average buyer is confused by AI branding and is not making purchasing decisions based on it.

This marks a notable change from last year, when Dell and other PC makers leaned heavily on AI marketing. The shift reflects a broader fatigue among consumers who have been bombarded with AI promises across nearly every product category from laptops and graphics cards to household appliances. Many of these features remain half-baked, leaving users frustrated rather than impressed.

The CES briefing also highlighted Dell’s new lineup: refreshed XPS laptops, ultraslim Alienware models, entry-level gaming laptops, updated Area-51 desktops, and new monitors. The presentation was described as “consumer-first,” with only passing mention of AI. Dell’s vice chairman spoke about tariffs, industry transitions, and looming memory shortages, but AI was not the centerpiece.

Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to double down on its AI push. In a year-end post, CEO Satya Nadella dismissed criticism of AI “slop,” insisting that the company’s aggressive investment in AI is part of a messy but necessary process of discovery. This contrast between Dell’s cautious repositioning and Microsoft’s bullish stance underscores the divide in the tech industry over how to market AI.

For consumers, the message is clear: while AI remains embedded in new devices, it is no longer the selling point. Dell’s decision to tone down the hype suggests that manufacturers are finally listening to buyers who want clarity, reliability, and tangible benefits rather than buzzwords.

