Discord to Roll Out Global Teen by Default Safety Settings; Users on X Split Over Age Verification and Privacy Concerns | Image: Discord

New Delhi: Discord has unveiled a major update to its safety framework, announcing that from March 2026 all accounts worldwide will default to a teen‑appropriate experience. The move is designed to strengthen protections for users aged 13–17 while maintaining privacy and meaningful connections.

Under the new system, age assurance becomes central. Users who want access to adult features, such as NSFW servers, unblurred sensitive content, or speaking privileges on stage channels, must verify their age. Options include facial age estimation or submitting an ID to vendor partners, with Discord promising on‑device processing for selfies and quick deletion of documents. An age inference model will also run in the background to help classify accounts without requiring constant verification.

Default settings will now include blurred sensitive content, restricted access to age‑gated spaces, and stricter controls on direct messages and friend requests. Teens will have message requests routed to a separate inbox, while adults who verify their age can adjust these settings.

Alongside these changes, Discord is launching a Teen Council, a 10–12-member advisory group of teens aged 13–17, to provide direct input on product features and safety policies. Applications are open until May 1, 2026.

Reactions on X

The announcement has sparked lively debate. Some users applauded the move, saying it was “about time” younger users were kept out of NSFW servers and stage channels. Others expressed skepticism, arguing that requiring biometric data or IDs undermines the anonymity that made Discord popular. One user wrote: “Verify your age or stay in the digital kiddie pool forever. RIP to the era of total anonymity.” Another added: “I’m not putting my face on Discord. I’ll literally download Teamspeak to get around it.”

Privacy concerns were also raised, with critics pointing to past vendor breaches and questioning whether users should trust Discord with sensitive data. At the same time, supporters highlighted that teen‑by‑default settings could prevent exploitation and give parents greater peace of mind.

The rollout builds on earlier trials in the UK and Australia, but its global expansion marks a turning point for Discord. Whether the balance between safety and privacy satisfies its diverse user base remains to be seen.