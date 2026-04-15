Disney Layoffs Shake Hollywood: Around 1,000 Jobs Cut, Marvel Studios Among Worst Hit

The wave of job cuts sweeping the global tech and media industry has now reached Hollywood, with The Walt Disney Company announcing a major round of layoffs affecting nearly 1,000 employees. The restructuring is expected to impact multiple verticals, with Marvel Studios emerging as one of the hardest-hit divisions.

The move comes at a time when global corporations are tightening costs amid shifting business priorities and economic uncertainty. In recent months, companies like Amazon have already slashed thousands of roles across departments, while Oracle has reportedly initiated fresh job cuts, signalling that the layoff cycle is far from over.

New Leadership, Immediate Restructuring

The decision at Disney follows closely after leadership changes, with CEO Josh D’Amaro stepping into the top role just weeks ago after succeeding Bob Iger. In an internal communication to employees, D’Amaro indicated that the company is undergoing a strategic reset to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

He emphasised the need to streamline operations and build a more agile, technology-driven workforce, hinting at deeper structural changes within the organisation.

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Multiple Divisions Affected

The layoffs are not limited to one segment. According to initial reports, cuts will span across Disney’s studios, television networks, ESPN, product and technology teams, and corporate functions. The company’s recently unified marketing division overseen by Asad Ayaz is also expected to see reductions.

This marketing consolidation, introduced earlier this year, had brought together promotion strategies for films, streaming, television, and theme parks under one umbrella. However, the latest move suggests a recalibration of that approach as Disney shifts focus toward efficiency and cost control.

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Marvel and Content Strategy Under Pressure

Insiders indicate that Marvel Studios may face a significant impact, reflecting broader challenges in the content business. With changing audience preferences, rising production costs, and increased competition from streaming platforms, even established franchises are under pressure to deliver consistent returns.

Industry experts say the layoffs could be part of a larger rethink of content spending and franchise strategy, particularly as studios move away from volume-driven releases to more curated, high-impact projects.

Industry-Wide Trend Intensifies

Disney’s decision mirrors a broader trend across sectors. Amazon has already cut roles in cloud computing, devices, and media units, while Oracle is reportedly trimming teams as it reorganises its workforce. Analysts say companies are increasingly prioritising profitability, automation, and AI-led efficiencies over aggressive expansion.