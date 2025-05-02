'Don't Shut It, Sell It to Elon Musk': Nostalgic Skype Fans Urge Microsoft Ahead of May 5 Shutdown

Microsoft’s announcement to pull the plug on Skype in May 2025 has sparked a wave of reactions on X. While the company nudges users to switch to Microsoft Teams Free, many long-time fans are expressing disappointment and nostalgia over this announcement. Some are even calling for the tech giant to reconsider its decision- or better yet, sell Skype to Elon Musk who they believe can revive it.

Skype, once a leading name amidst online communication apps, has seen a gradual decline in its popularity over the years, especially with the surge of newer platforms like Zoom, WhatsApp, and Microsoft’s own Teams.

One X (formerly Twitter) user passionately wrote, “Don’t shut it. Sell it to Elon Musk.” Other users shared memories of using Skype for online gaming, long-distance relationships, and international calls. “So many memories,” wrote one user. “It was our go-to app for connecting with friends and family abroad.”

However, not everyone is feeling sentimental. Some users pointed fingers at Microsoft, blaming poor decisions over the years for Skype’s downfall. A few even suggested that buying Skype was Microsoft’s biggest mistake. Critics believe that Skype lost its simplicity and ease of use after being integrated into the Microsoft ecosystem.

Meanwhile, some users raised concerns about practical issues. One person mentioned difficulties porting their Skype number due to a lack of support. Another demanded a refund for unused credit. There are also calls to open-source Skype’s code so that independent developers could continue its legacy.