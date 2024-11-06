Published 19:04 IST, November 6th 2024
Donald Trump expected to shift course on antitrust, stop Google breakup
Trump is expected to continue cases against Big Tech, several of which began in his first term, but his recent skepticism about a potential Google breakup highlights the power he will hold over how those cases are run.
- Tech
- 3 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Donald Trump may roll back some antitrust restrictions on the Big Tech | Image: Reuters
