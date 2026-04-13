Doom-Scrolling Much? A New Government Proposal Could Force Instagram to Kill Endless Scrolling

The UK government is considering new rules that could force platforms like Instagram and TikTok to rethink one of their most defining features: endless scrolling. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said social media companies need to address design choices that encourage users, especially children, to spend hours scrolling through content without stopping.

Endless Feeds Under Scrutiny

At the centre of the discussion is the idea of “addictive scrolling mechanisms”, features like infinite feeds and autoplay that keep users engaged for extended periods. Starmer said these systems are deliberately designed to hold attention and may need to be restricted or removed, particularly for younger users.

The concern isn’t new. But the tone is shifting from concern to potential regulation.

Possible Ban for Under-16 Users

The UK is also exploring stricter measures, including a potential ban on social media access for users under the age of 16. The proposal is part of a broader consultation on children’s online safety, which is already underway. The government is also testing measures such as curfews, app usage limits, and other restrictions to assess their impact on sleep, school performance, and family life.

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More than 45,000 responses have already been submitted as part of the consultation, with the deadline set for May 26.

Pressure From Parents and Policymakers

According to the government, concerns from parents have played a key role in pushing this conversation forward. There is growing frustration over how much time children spend on social media and the kind of content they are exposed to.

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Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the government is actively seeking input not just from parents, but also from teenagers who experience these platforms firsthand.

Part of a Global Trend

The UK is not alone in exploring restrictions. Countries such as Australia have already moved to ban social media access for users under 16, while Greece and Indonesia have introduced similar measures.

This suggests a broader global shift toward regulating how younger users interact with digital platforms.

What This Means for Platforms

If implemented, such rules could force companies like Instagram and TikTok to redesign core features. Infinite scrolling isn’t just a feature. It’s central to how these apps retain users and drive engagement.

Removing or limiting it, especially for younger audiences, would fundamentally change how these platforms work.

The Bigger Question

For years, the responsibility of managing screen time has largely been left to users and parents. Now, governments are starting to question whether that’s enough.