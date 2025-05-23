DoT's Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Defined: What Is It, and How It Tries to Protect You from Financial Disaster Through Call Scams | Image: Image from Reuters

We are living in an era full of cyber threats and scams. If not alert, a single call can strip away all your live savings. To prevent this, India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has finally dropped a much-needed armor called the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator and it is a game changer. If you have ever felt a tiny twinge of anxiety before answering an unknown number, this new initiative can bring you peace of mind you have been longing.

What Is DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator?

Financial Fraud Risk Indicator is like a digital red flag. It is an anti-fraud system that marks phone numbers suspected of being used in financial scams. If someone calls you from a marked number, your phone will bear a plain warning to users about financial fraud. It is like having a silent whistleblower integrated into your phone.

This new warning system is being rolled out via telecom service providers, in collaboration with regulatory and law enforcement. It applies sophisticated analytics, complaint information, and known scammer behaviour to identify the numbers that will bear the high-risk label. The aim is to stop scammers before they can even make their pitch.

Let's get real. OTP-based financial frauds are on rise. From bank officials calling inquiring about fake OTPs to cyber bullies posing as government agents, the cons are getting cleverer by the minute. Indians lost hundreds of crores to these scams alone in 2024 many of them in seconds. DoT's counter-punch is the fraud indicator, seeking to outwit these fraudsters before they can scam someone else.

But how does this keep you safe? The premise is vigilance through awareness. If you receive a call and your screen flashes with a fraud alert, you are more likely to hesitate before answering intimate questions or sharing personal information. It's a nudge in cyberspace that says, "Wait a minute - this could be a scam.