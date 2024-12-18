Dutch Watchdog Fines Netflix for Not Properly Informing Customers About Data Use

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said on Wednesday it fined Netflix 4.75 million euros ($4.98 million) for not properly informing customers about its use of their personal data between 2018 and 2020. The investigation, which started in 2019, showed that "Netflix did not inform customers clearly enough in its privacy statement about what exactly Netflix does with those data," the DPA said in a statement.

"Furthermore, customers did not receive sufficient information when they asked Netflix which data the company collects about them. These are violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)," the watchdog said.

Netflix, which has since updated its privacy statement and improved its information provision, objected to the fine.

"Since this investigation began over five years ago, we have cooperated with the Dutch Data Protection Authority and proactively evolved our privacy information to provide even greater clarity to our members. We have objected to this decision," a Netflix spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

In other news, Netflix has broadened access to a feature that enables users to share clips from their favorite shows and movies to Android devices. Originally launched on iOS in October, this feature has previously been unavailable to Android users who want to share memorable parts of a film or series.

In a recent update posted on the official Netflix Tudum website, the streaming service announced that this feature is now being rolled out. After users install the update, they can find the new ‘Moment’ button next to ‘Speed’, ‘Episodes’, and ‘Audio & Subtitles’. This allows them to choose and save their preferred clips while watching TV shows and movies. Users can share these clips via messaging apps and on social media, letting others see the moments they have enjoyed in a show or film.

Netflix has also intensified its investments in regions beyond the US to create more captivating local content that resonates with its global audience. In India, the platform has renewed numerous web series and secured streaming rights for major films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. In February, the streaming giant reported a 49 percent increase in profits, reaching ₹52 crore in the last fiscal year, largely due to the surge in its Indian subscriber base.