Edit Like a Pro: Top AI Tools For Effortless Video Editing in 2025

Artificial intelligence has transformed the creative industry, pushing it to save time and boost quality. Video editors, especially, are turning to these tools to ensure top-notch quality in videos while maximising output. The AI video editing tools offer a range of customisations and apply them without taking much time, so whether you are a solo creator, a marketing firm, or a big production house, these tools are bound to save time and get things done a lot faster with some human intervention. Here are the best AI tools for video editing.

Runway ML

One of the best tools for video editing, Runway ML has a plethora of options when it comes to reimagining a video. It has basic features such as background removal, and motion tracking, as well as advanced ones such as video-to-video generation. Not only does this give more flexibility to editors but also helps them unlock the creativity the video can have. Runway ML is among the most popular AI video editing tools used by several independent creators and YouTubers.

Descript

Another tool that is a favourite of creators engaged in content such as podcasts and talking-head videos is Descript. Unlike traditional editing, Descript takes the editing job head-on, making it as simple as editing a Microsoft Word document. That is because each functionality in the tool is clearly labelled and easily accessible without requiring digging. Descript has a voice cloning technology called Overdub that inserts auto filler word removal to make videos more entertaining.

Pictory

Ideal for marketers and content repurposers, Pictory relies heavily on short-form video content, allowing editors to use stock visuals with background audio for a quick video churnout. The app also supports AI voiceovers and auto-captioning to make the video more detailed. It is useful for turning written snackable video content suitable for social media platforms, such as Instagram.