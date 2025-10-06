Election Commission Launches ECI Net, Calls It ‘Mother of All Apps’ for Bihar Polls

As Bihar heads into assembly elections next month (November 6), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a major digital overhaul of its polling infrastructure. The state will serve as the pilot for ECI Net, a new one-stop digital platform that promises real-time updates and streamlined coordination across all levels of election management.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while announcing the two-phase election schedule on Monday, called ECI Net “the mother of all apps” and said it will serve as a single-window digital ecosystem connecting Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs).

A Unified Election Command

Bihar’s 243 constituencies will go to the polls in two phases: 121 in the first phase on November 6 and the rest in the second on November 11. During polling, presiding officers will upload voter turnout data every two hours via the ECI Net app, significantly reducing manual delays and data inconsistencies.

The platform merges over 40 existing EC digital tools, including apps for voter registration, poll monitoring, and counting, into a single interface. It also connects directly with the 1950 Voter Helpline, allowing citizens to reach their local BLOs without multiple logins or physical visits.

“Voters should first verify their names in the electoral roll and confirm their polling station through ECI Net or their booth-level officers,” said Kumar. “If they enter their EPIC number (voter ID) in the app, they can directly connect with their BLO for any corrections up to ten days before nominations begin.”

Transparency and Encryption

ECI Net will also serve as the backbone for secure election operations. According to the Commission, all digital data will be protected by advanced encryption and access control systems, ensuring that only authorised officials can make updates. The platform is designed to improve public confidence by eliminating manual errors and cutting down lag between ground reporting and public dashboards.

The app connects 90,712 BLOs, 243 EROs, and 38 DEOs under one system, making it one of the largest coordinated digital governance efforts in any Indian election. Citizens can reach officials by dialling +91-[STD Code]-1950, for instance +91-612-1950 for Patna, or by booking a callback through the app.