Electronics Manufacturing Industry Assured Timely Disbursement of Incentives by UP Government

The Uttar Pradesh government has assured timely disbursement of incentives to the electronics industry to encourage entities for setting up manufacturing units in the state, mobile phone industry body ICEA said on Monday.

Electronics manufacturers, including Dixon Technologies, Zetwerk, Tata Electronics, Micromax, Karbonn, and Amber met Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on December 10 to discuss the development in the sector.

"Singh assured timely disbursement of state incentives to the electronics industry and extended the state's unwavering support to private entities to establish manufacturing clusters," India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said in a statement.

According to the ICEA data, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a cornerstone of India's electronics manufacturing landscape. In 2023-24, the state accounted for approximately 40-45 per cent of India's electronics production and around 60 per cent of the nation's mobile phone production by value.

"The government is committed to providing all possible support by implementing manufacturing conducive policies that promote investments across the electronics value chain, a greater role for women in the workforce and facilitate housing infrastructure for workers in the electronics clusters," Singh said in the statement.

Uttar Pradesh also contributes around 15 per cent to the country's electronics exports and around 25 per cent to mobile phone exports, the statement said.