Elon Musk May Soon Launch Starlink-Powered Phone to Rival iPhone

Elon Musk will likely launch a smartphone tied to its satellite internet service, Starlink, capitalising on the latest merger between Starlink's parent company, SpaceX and his AI company, xAI. Reuters reported that SpaceX has considered building a mobile device that connects to its Starlink satellite internet network, potentially putting it on a collision course with mainstream smartphones like the iPhone. The plan is still hazy on timelines and hardware details, but the intent is clear, which is to expand Starlink beyond dish-based internet into direct-to-device connectivity and new consumer products.

What the report says

Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, said SpaceX has discussed a Starlink-connected phone for years as part of a broader roadmap to expand Starlink into new markets. The report also notes that Starlink is a major revenue driver for SpaceX, which is expected to pursue an IPO this year, making expansion plans more relevant to the company’s next phase.

Musk himself has kept the door open. Responding to an X user discussing a hypothetical Starlink phone, he said, “Not out of the question at some point.” He added that it would be “a very different device than current phones,” and “optimised purely for running max performance/watt neural nets,” suggesting an AI-first hardware philosophy rather than a conventional camera-and-apps flagship.

How this differs from Starlink “direct-to-device”

It is important to separate the two efforts that often get mixed up. Starlink has already been working with partners (such as T‑Mobile) on connecting existing phones to satellites for coverage in dead zones, an approach that does not require SpaceX to manufacture its own handset. Reuters says building a phone would be a separate, bigger bet.

Why a SpaceX phone is complicated

A Starlink-branded handset would instantly raise uncomfortable questions: would mobile network operators support it, or treat it as a threat? In its report, Reuters quoted an analyst comparing it to an automaker trying to sell tyres to rival car companies, suggesting other networks may not want to back a device tied to a competing connectivity layer.

What to watch next

If SpaceX is serious, the next steps will likely be regulatory filings, partnerships, and clearer product positioning, whether this becomes a niche satellite-first device or a mass-market smartphone alternative. For now, Musk’s own framing sets expectations: if a Starlink phone ever arrives, it may be built around always-on connectivity and efficient on-device AI, not the usual iPhone playbook.