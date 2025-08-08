Elon Musk on GPT-5: ‘OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive’ in AI Arms Race

Elon Musk Warns Satya Nadella: A brief exchange of words on X, previously known as Twitter, between two big CEOs in the industry caught the world’s attention in the rapid race for AI dominance. On Thursday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, announced that GPT-5, OpenAI’s latest AI model, would now be available Microsoft’s ecosystem.

Nadella tweeted- “Today, GPT-5 launches across our platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry. He commended the model's better thinking, coding, and conversation skills, and pointed out how quickly things have changed since GPT-4 came out in Bing just two and a half years ago.

“It's the most capable model yet from our partners at OpenAI, bringing powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure. It’s hard to believe it’s only been two and a half years since Sam Altman joined us in Redmond to show the world GPT-4 for the first time in Bing, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come since that moment. The pace of progress is only accelerating, and I can’t wait to see what developers, enterprises, and consumers will do with this latest breakthrough.”

But Elon Musk, who owns Tesla and X and has been quite critical of OpenAI's path, made a bold prediction: "OpenAI will eat Microsoft alive." It suggests that Musk believes OpenAI's rapid progress may outshine Microsoft's, even though the tech giant has invested billions of dollars and deeply integrated its technology with OpenAI's.

Nadella, not worried, replied with good-natured confidence, "People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!”