Elon Musk's AI Company Rolls Out Grok-2 AI To Everyone for Free

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, announced on Saturday that its new version of the Grok-2 chatbot will be available for free to all users of the social media platform X. That means anyone on X (formerly Twitter) can access the improved Grok-2, but premium features such as higher usage limits and the release of new capabilities will remain exclusive to paid users who subscribe to the Premium and Premium+ tiers.

"As always, Premium and Premium+ users get higher usage limits and will be the first to access any new capabilities in the future," said artificial intelligence startup, which seeks to compete with more popular consumer-facing AI services such as Google Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Microsoft’s Bing AI.

In addition to making the AI chatbot free to all users, xAI has also rolled out a Grok button on X. Appearing on posts across the timeline, the new button helps users find relevant context, understand real-time events, and explore more about trending discussions.

xAI has been quietly testing a new version of the Grok-2 model over the past few weeks, it said. The new model, the company said, leverages the X platform “to understand what’s happening in the world in real-time.” This feature is powered by two additional features that the company recently rolled out: web search and citations. With web search, Grok-2’s new version can scour posts on X and webpages “from the broader internet to provide timely and accurate answers to your queries.”

Musk’s AI company highlighted that it has expanded the integration of its AI chatbot with the X platform through a new “draw me” feature, which allows users to generate reimagined avatars of themselves with the help of profile data. The feature is available through the “Create your version with Grok” button available on profiles.