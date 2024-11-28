Published 21:22 IST, November 28th 2024
Elon Musk’s AI Company To Compete With Microsoft, Plans To Launch Grok AI App, Game Studio Soon
X owner Elon Musk has announced future plans for his AI company, xAI and the chatbot it owns called Grok AI.
Advertisement
Elon Musk has revealed new plans for his artificial intelligence company, xAI, as the world's richest man seeks to counter Microsoft and its dominance in both AI and gaming industries. His first move will be to launch a standalone app for xAI's bot called Grok AI, which could compete with Bing AI and even ChatGPT, the parent company of which is backed by Microsoft. Musk's next plan is to build an AI game studio because he wants to make "games great again." But, it is an attempt at taking on Xbox in hindsight.
Grok AI app
The Wall Street Journal (via The Verge) has reported that xAI is working on a standalone app for Grok AI, pitting the company's AI chatbot in a better position against OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing AI, and even Google's Gemini. The app will offer all the services its counterpart, integrated into X does. However, Grok AI is available only to X Premium or X Premium Plus subscribers. It does not have a free version like ChatGPT. The upcoming app could change that, allowing users to access Grok AI without requiring a subscription. According to TechCrunch, Grok AI's free version has started appearing in some regions, although still within the X app. Musk's plan for Grok AI includes making it a standalone service, which anyone could access on their smartphones irrespective of whether they have an X account.
xAI's Game Studio
Musk, who claims to be among the top 20 Diablo players, has announced that his AI company would create an AI game studio because "too many game studios" are owned by "massive corporations." He said, "@xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again." His response came in a repost to Dogecoin maker Shibetoshi Nakamoto's post on how "game developers and game journalism got so ideologically captured." While Musk did not specify how he would do it or what plans he has currently to enter the gaming industry, his announcement came close on the heels of his criticism of Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella. Musk lambasted Nadella for allegedly hiring candidates to align with the company's diversity hiring policy while overlooking their qualifications.
21:22 IST, November 28th 2024