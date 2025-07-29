Elon Musk’s Grok Gets Text-to-Video: Imagine Feature Set to Debut in October This year

Grok, Elon Musk's AI platform, is getting into the video-making business. The business wants to launch a new feature called Imagine in October 2025. It will utilise its own Aurora engine to turn text into video- an idea that is already being executed by many other AI platforms. The goal? To allow people make films and audio in seconds with just a text prompt.

The feature will originally be available only to Super Grok customers. To get early access, users will need to download Grok's standalone app, sign up, and join a waitlist.

Grok is now in a fierce AI battle with Google's Veo and OpenAI's Sora, both of which are known for their video production capabilities. Grok is different from others, at least on paper, since it works with the larger X platform and Musk's ecosystem of products, which might make making and sharing easy. Musk personally confirmed about the launch in a post on X, reposting a tweet on X saying: "You'll soon be able to make videos on Grok." Get @Grokapp and sign up.