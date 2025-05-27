Elon Musk’s Starlink Nears India Launch, Affordable Plans Starting Under Rs 850

Elon Musk is bringing his satellite-based internet service in India and it is not for tech enthusiasts or city dwellers alone. Quite the opposite. Starlink is meant for those who have been left behind in the internet revolution- villagers, hilltop areas, remote villages, or areas wherein installing cables simply does not make sense.

So, what is Starlink? Imagine internet from space. Rather than using cell towers or underground wires, Starlink shoots internet straight to users via hundreds of tiny satellites that circle Earth. All you need is a tiny dish and access to the sky.

Now here comes the interesting bit: Starlink's monthly internet plans in India are set to be surprisingly low-cost - allegedly below Rs 850. That's lower than what a lot of people spend on a decent mobile data pack, and it is unlimited. If that price holds, it might just be a game-changer.

But there's a catch. The hardware and dish to tap into Starlink won't be inexpensive. The initial cost is set between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000. That is too much money upfront for the average household. But it might be split among communities, small companies, or schools in rural towns - that is what Starlink is banking on.

Starlink is not flying solo either. It has tied up with major Indian telecom operators such as Reliance Jio and Airtel. That means it will leverage part of their local infrastructure and support networks to ramp up its expansion. These ties could also bring down the initial cost for consumers by way of bundled offers or subsidies in the future.