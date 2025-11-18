Elon Musk’s X (Twitter) Faces Desktop Outage; Cloudflare Also Down

New Delhi: X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing a major disruption for desktop users. Reports began coming in on Tuesday evening that timelines were not loading and many users could not connect to the service.

According to data from Downdetector, problem reports spiked sharply in the last 24 hours. The most common issues flagged were with the feed (44%), the website itself (30%), and server connections (27%). The outage appears to be affecting users across multiple regions, though mobile apps are less impacted.

Adding to the website, Cloudflare, a global internet infrastructure company that provides security and traffic management for websites, also reported downtime. Cloudflare acts like a protective shield and traffic router for thousands of online services. If it fails, many websites and apps can slow down or stop working altogether, which may explain why users are facing wider connectivity issues.

Engineers are believed to be investigating both outages, but no official statement has been released yet.

Advertisement