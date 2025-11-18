Updated 18 November 2025 at 17:50 IST
Elon Musk’s X (Twitter) Faces Desktop Outage; Cloudflare Also Down
X Down Today: Over 1,548 Users Report Major Outage Across India Twitter outage hits India with 1,548+ user reports. Users face feed not loading, app not working, and login errors. Get live X outage status, Twitter down updates, and platform disruption details
- Tech News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing a major disruption for desktop users. Reports began coming in on Tuesday evening that timelines were not loading and many users could not connect to the service.
According to data from Downdetector, problem reports spiked sharply in the last 24 hours. The most common issues flagged were with the feed (44%), the website itself (30%), and server connections (27%). The outage appears to be affecting users across multiple regions, though mobile apps are less impacted.
Adding to the website, Cloudflare, a global internet infrastructure company that provides security and traffic management for websites, also reported downtime. Cloudflare acts like a protective shield and traffic router for thousands of online services. If it fails, many websites and apps can slow down or stop working altogether, which may explain why users are facing wider connectivity issues.
Engineers are believed to be investigating both outages, but no official statement has been released yet.
Advertisement
This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 18 November 2025 at 17:37 IST