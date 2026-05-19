Epic Games' 'Fortnite' Battle Royale Mobile Game Returns to Apple's App Store

Epic Games said on Tuesday its popular shooter title "Fortnite" has returned to the App Store globally, as the video game maker ​signalled confidence in a favourable outcome from ‌an ongoing lawsuit against Apple.

"Once Apple is forced to show its costs, governments around the world will not allow ​Apple junk fees to stand," Epic said in ​a statement.

Epic, a US-based studio backed by China's ⁠Tencent, has been embroiled in a legal battle ​with Apple since 2020 and alleged that the ​company's practice of charging a commission of up to 30 per cent on in-app payments violated US antitrust rules.

"Apple knows the U.S. federal ​court will force it to be transparent about ​how it charges its App Store fees," Epic said.

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Last year, "Fortnite" ‌was made ⁠available on the App Store in the US after a nearly five-year ban. "Fortnite", one of the most popular games in the world, follows a last-man-standing battle royale formula and boasts millions of ​daily players who spend heavily ​on in-game ⁠currency to buy cosmetics for avatars.

However, Epic earlier this year said it will cut ​more than 1,000 jobs following a ​drop in ⁠engagement for "Fortnite" due to macroeconomic uncertainty and a challenging spending environment.

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