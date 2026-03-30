Epic Games Layoffs Slam Terminally Ill Employee: Family Left Without Insurance as CEO Tim Sweeney Scrambles to Respond

Epic Games is facing heavy criticism after announcing the dismissal of around 1,000 employees earlier this week. The company, best known for Fortnite, said the cuts were necessary to manage rising costs, even after increasing the price of its in‑game currency, V‑Bucks.

Among those affected were long‑time staff members who played key roles in shaping Fortnite. Industry veterans such as Johnny Cash, who worked on battle pass and quest systems, and Vitaliy Naymushin, the artist behind the iconic character Jonesy, were let go. But the most heartbreaking case involves Mike Prinke, a technical writer who joined Epic in 2019. Mike has been battling terminal brain cancer, and his layoff has left his family without life insurance coverage.

Mike’s wife, Jenni Griffin, shared her distress online, explaining that she now faces the dual burden of preparing for her husband’s passing while worrying about funeral costs, housing, and caring for their child and pets. She said the loss of insurance has made the situation even more devastating, as new coverage is nearly impossible to secure due to his medical condition.

Epic stated that laid‑off employees would receive severance pay, extended healthcare for a limited time, and accelerated stock options through early 2027. However, Jenni revealed that life insurance was not included, leaving the family in financial uncertainty. She also noted that converting or continuing the policy privately would cost thousands of dollars each month, an expense they cannot afford without stable employment.

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After public backlash, Epic’s CEO Tim Sweeney responded on social media, saying the company is now working directly with the family to resolve the insurance issue. He admitted the situation should have been handled better and expressed regret for the pain caused.

The incident has sparked outrage across the gaming community, with many calling the layoffs insensitive and highlighting the human toll behind corporate decisions. Supporters have urged Jenni to start a fundraiser, and players have rallied behind the family, emphasising that there are people whose lives and families are deeply affected by such actions.