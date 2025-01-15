EU Is Fully Enforcing Social Media Rules, Says Digital Chief

The European Commission will fully enforce its rules governing social media and other large online platforms and has not delayed any cases against US Big Tech, the EU digital chief said on Wednesday.

"There haven't been any delays," Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen told reporters, referring to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which imposes antitrust obligations and the Digital Services Act (DSA), which covers content moderation. Virkkunen said she had seen reports that the EU was delaying investigations, such as into Apple, Meta and Google, but said the probes were still in a technical phase, which includes exchanges with companies, before decisions could be taken.

"We are fully enforcing the DMA and the DSA," she said. Virkkunen said the two acts were very powerful tools applying to all companies, including European companies, operating services in the European Union to ensure a fair and safe online environment for all. She also said the DSA was protecting, rather than limiting, freedom of speech.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said last week while announcing Meta had scrapped US fact-checking programs, that Europe had an ever-increasing number of laws “institutionalising censorship." Zuckerberg also called on US President-elect Donald Trump, who starts his second term on Monday, to stop the EU from fining US tech firms.

Crackdown on social media

In addition to the rules that will guide content moderation on social media platforms within the European Union, the platforms are facing severe crackdowns elsewhere. Last year, Australia passed a regulation that bans social media for kids under 16. According to Australian regulation, social media firms are required to deploy an age verification system that accepts government-issued age proof to allow a user to create an account on a social media platform.

Australia's regulation set a benchmark for other countries, prompting India, the UK, and Indonesia to consider laws that prohibit social media access to underage users.