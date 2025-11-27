European Union Agrees on New Rules for Online Fraud Protection

A person uses a mobile phone to record images of the Brandenburg Gate as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights, in Berlin, Germany. | Image: Reuters

EU member states and the European Parliament have reached a political deal on new rules that will force banks and other payment providers to take more responsibility for online fraud, hidden charges, and data protection failures. The package, which still needs formal approval before it becomes law, shifts more liability onto financial firms and large online platforms, aiming to strengthen consumer protection across the bloc.

Providers will have to cover more fraud losses

Under the new framework, payment service providers will be liable for covering customers’ losses if they fail to put in place adequate fraud-prevention systems. That means if a bank or fintech doesn’t deploy appropriate checks, monitoring, and authentication, it will have to reimburse victims instead of pushing the cost onto users. Providers will also be required to freeze suspicious transactions, rather than letting them go through and dealing with the fallout later.

Online platforms pulled into the net

For the first time, big online platforms will share responsibility when scams originate from fraudulent ads on their services. If a platform fails to take down obviously fraudulent advertisements, it can be held liable for the costs banks incur when they reimburse customers for related fraud. The idea is to push social and e‑commerce platforms to act faster against scam campaigns, instead of treating them as just a policing issue for banks and regulators.

More transparency, access to cash, and human support

The legislation also aims to:

Clarify payment charges: Consumers should see clearer information about fees and currency conversion costs, reducing unpleasant surprises on statements.

Consumers should see clearer information about fees and currency conversion costs, reducing unpleasant surprises on statements. Protect cash access: Banks will be pushed to guarantee better access to cash in rural and underserved areas, for example, by preserving ATM coverage or equivalent services.

Banks will be pushed to guarantee better access to cash in rural and underserved areas, for example, by preserving ATM coverage or equivalent services. Improve data sharing: Payment providers will find it easier to obtain necessary information from banks, helping them spot and stop fraud more effectively.

Payment providers will find it easier to obtain necessary information from banks, helping them spot and stop fraud more effectively. Guarantee human customer care: Banks will be required to ensure access to human support and not rely solely on automated chatbots, so customers dealing with fraud or complex issues can talk to a real person.

What happens next

The deal between EU countries and the Parliament is a political agreement; the text still has to be formally adopted by both the Parliament and the Council before it can take effect. Once in force, the rules are expected to reshape how banks, fintechs, and online platforms handle fraud risk and customer complaints, making it harder to hide behind fine print and easier for consumers to get their money back when systems fail.

