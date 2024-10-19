sb.scorecardresearch
  • Ex-OpenAI CTO Mira Murati to raise capital for new AI startup: Report

Published 12:34 IST, October 19th 2024

Ex-OpenAI CTO Mira Murati to raise capital for new AI startup: Report

Mira Murati, former chief technology officer at OpenAI, is raising funds from venture capitalists for her new AI startup, as per reports. Murati's new venture could raise over $100 million given her reputation and the capital needed to train proprietary models.

