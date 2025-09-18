Families Can Now Report a Death and Deactivate Aadhaar Online: UIDAI Rolls Out New Service

Losing a loved one is never easy, and paperwork often makes things harder. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is trying to ease at least one part of that process. Families can now report a family member’s death and request deactivation of their Aadhaar number online, straight from the MyAadhaar portal.

Why does this matter? Until now, Aadhaar numbers of people who had passed away often remained active. This created a loophole those numbers could be misused for banking, property, or welfare schemes. UIDAI says the new service is about “digital record accuracy,” making sure Aadhaar stays a clean and trustworthy system.

With the update, families no longer need to physically visit an Aadhaar centre. They simply log into the MyAadhaar portal, fill in the required details, upload the death certificate, and submit the request. A small but important step in India’s digital governance journey.

e-Aadhaar App on the Way

That’s not all. UIDAI is also working on a brand-new mobile app called e-Aadhaar, which is expected to roll out by the end of this year. Think of it as a one-stop app to manage your Aadhaar details without the usual paperwork and waiting in long queues.

Through this app, users will be able to update key information such as their name, date of birth, address, or mobile number directly from their smartphones. What makes it interesting is the planned use of Artificial Intelligence and Face ID technology, which will add both speed and security to the process.

For most updates, people won’t need to step into an enrolment centre anymore. The only exception? Biometric changes like fingerprints or iris scans will still require a physical visit. UIDAI has clarified that this rule will kick in from November 2025.