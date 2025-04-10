Finally Transparent? Jio, Airtel, Vi Now Show Live Network Coverage Maps

India’s telecom service providers — Jio, Airtel, and Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) — have enabled a mobile network coverage map on their websites, allowing users to check if their phones can get good 2G, 4G, or 5G signals in their location. The development comes weeks after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) mandated transparency in service delivery to mobile subscribers.

According to the regulation — which came into effect on October 1, 2024, as part of TRAI’s Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wirelines and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations — TSPs were required to publish service-wise geospatial coverage maps by April 1. These maps, the regulatory body said, should be based on actual network data or industry-standard prediction tools verified against real signal strength.

TRAI has published checkmarks for how strong signals in each wireless communication technology need to be. For 2G, an RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indicator) of more than or equal to -95dBm is the threshold. 3G customers should check if the RSCP (Received Signal Code Power) is more than or equal to -99dBm, while those on a 4G/5G network should see if the RSRP (Reference Signal Received Power) is higher than or equal to -110dBm. The body said any area below these thresholds at 50 per cent cell loading will be labelled a “no-coverage zone.”